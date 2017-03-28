Upfronts 2017: ID Sets Claus Von Bulow Limited Series

Investigation Discovery will look to make a killing in the scripted arena with the launch of a limited scripted series based on the Claus von Bulow murder trial as well as two drama-based original series.

The network's The Von Bulow Affair will follow the sensational 1980s trial of aristocrat Claus Von Bulow, who twice attempted to murder his wife Sunny von Bulow to inherit her millions and marry his mistress, said network officials.

In addition, the network will launch two original movies in 2017, including Dating Game Killer, about 1970s serial killer Rodney Alcala; and Final Vision, based on the 1970s murder case of military doctor Jeffrey MacDonald, said the network.



