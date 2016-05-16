Upfronts 2016: Discovery U.S. Hispanic Unveils 2016-2017 Slate

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2016

Discovery U.S. Hispanic announced Monday the 2016-2017 slate for Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia.

Discovery en Español will expand its adventure and automotive programming with new series Acero Sagrado (Sacred Steel), Autos Extremos (Wild Rides Alaska), Harley and the Davidsons, Tarzán Americano (American Tarzan) and El Último Ninja (The Last Ninja). The network also revealed plans for specials Pancho Villa: El Más Buscado, Costa Rica Salvaje (Wild Costa Rica), Manifesto, Operación Tucán (Toucan Nation) and La Patagonia (Patagonia Edge of Earth).

Sister net Discovery Familia will dive deeper into the home and family genres with Pequeña Gran Casa (Project Playhouse), Decorar Sin Gastar (Hidden Money Makeover), Mi Casa en el Bayou (Buying the Bayou), Conoce a los Putmans (Meet The Putmans) and Dos en un Millón (Two in a Million).

Related: For Some, Fewer Spots May Mean More

“Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia offer the best in class non-fiction content to Spanish-speaking consumers,” said Allan Navarrete, general manager of Discovery U.S. Hispanic. “Our programming nurtures interests and passions that are relevant to Latinos and that no one else is tending to in the Spanish-language pay-TV industry. We are proud to once again bring to advertisers a differentiated and high quality Upfront slate, which will satisfy and inspire our audience.”

Returning series for Discovery en Español include: Alaska Hombres Primitivos (Alaskan Bush People); Hombres del Ártico (Yukon Men); Desafío X 2 (Dual Survival); Texas Trocas (original production); Mexicánicos (original production); Fast N Loud (El Dúo Mecánico); Diesel Brothers; Secuestrados (House of Horrors: Kidnapped); Instinto Criminal (Killer Instinct With Chris Hansen) and Barrett-Jackson Live.

On Discovery Familia, returning series are: Todo en 90 Días (90 Day Fiance); 4 Esposas, 1 Marido (Sister Wives), Mi Gran Doda Gitana (My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding); Cuestión de Altura (My Giant Life); Embarazos Extraños (Extraordinary Pregnancies); Kilos Mortales (My 600-lb Life), Vestido de Novia (Say Yes to the Dress), ¡No Te Lo Pongas! (What Not to Wear); Cámbiame el Look (How Do I look?); Cake Boss and Top Chef.

Related: NBCU Throws Some Elbows, Widens Tent in First Unified Upfront Pitch