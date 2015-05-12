Upfronts 2015: Telemundo to Launch Weekly Variety Show

Telemundo will launch a new Saturday night variety show next season, the Spanish-language network announced Tuesday during its upfront presentation.

The weekly two-hour series, La Sorpresa de Tu Vida (The Surprise of Your Life), will be hosted by actress, singer and comedian Angelica Vale and Hispanic television star Raul Gonzalez, said the network.

The interactive show will offer viewers the opportunity to share and be part of making their loved ones’ dreams come true. Special guests, celebrities and the studio audience will witness how contestants are surprised to fulfill their dreams, said the network.

