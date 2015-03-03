Upfronts 2015: Spike Partners With Legendary on ‘Emergency Broadcast’

Spike has partnered with Legendary Pictures to develop Emergency Broadcast, a drama about first responders.

The series, based on an original idea from Legendary’s CEO Thomas Tull, features a group of government first responders who work to combat national and global catastrophes. Spike is working with preeminent crises leaders in the country in order to make the series more realistic.

The network is also launching a fitness series Sweat Inc. that will premiere this fall with fitness guru Jillian Michaels, known for her appearances on NBC’s The Biggest Loser. Produced by 3 Ball Entertainment, the 10-episode series will see 12 aspiring fitness entrepreneurs compete to prove they’ve developed the newest groundbreaking exercise program.

Spike has also ordered eight more episodes of Lip Sync Battle.

The network has signed a development deal with actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia's $7 Bucks Productions to produce big live events, specials, sports and initiatives surrounding the troops and veterans.

During the network’s upfront presentation in New York Tuesday afternoon, Spike unveiled a new logo and tagline: “The Ones to Watch.”