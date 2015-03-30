Upfronts 2015: Oxygen, Esquire Partner on Stand-Up Comedy Series

NBCUniversal’s Oxygen and Esquire network will partner on two separate docuseries about stand-up comedians that will use the same cast for each.

Esquire will follow rising stand-up comedians on the series Comedians of L.A. (working title) as they tour around the world trying to take their careers to the next level. Oxygen will air a companion series Living With Funny (wt), which will follow the same comedians in their home lives with their wives and girlfriends.

The two series will air during the same period. Brandon T. Jackson is the first comedian to sign on for the series; the rest will be announced at a later date.

Both series are produced by L. Plummer Media with Lemuel Plummer as executive producer.