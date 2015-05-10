Upfronts 2015: NBC Revamps Thursday With ‘The Player,’ ‘Heroes Reborn’

NBC is once again retooling its Thursday lineup with another all-drama slate.

The Blacklist, which saw its ratings tumble since moving to Thursdays, will be sandwiched between NBC’s Heroes revival and Wesley Snipes drama The Player. The network unveiled its fall schedule on Sunday, in advance of its upfront presentation in New York Monday morning.

New drama Blindspot – one of six dramas from producer Greg Berlanti – gets the coveted post-Voice slot on Mondays. NBC will go drama heavy on Tuesdays as well, with fellow rookie Heartbreaker getting the lead out spot from The Voice’s Tuesday episodes. Neil Patrick Harris’ variety show Best Time Ever will air at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays until November, when it will be replaced by Chicago Fire.

“We’re attacking the new season with the same programming strategy that successfully turned NBC around — a slate of provocative and innovative series and events that cut through the clutter and will continue to build on our momentum,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt. “We have several powerful new dramas and attention-getting new comedies, including the return of Undateable, which will be broadcast live every week next season. Live programming is one more way to make a show undeniable.”

Wednesdays will be unchanged for NBC next season, with Mysteries of Laura, Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. airing in their same order. Comedy Undateable, which will consist of all live episodes for its third season, moves to Fridays at 8 p.m., where it will lead into People Are Talking, the only new comedy slated for fall.

NBC’s fall schedule also includes its live staging of The Wiz in December. Eva Longoria comedy Hot & Bothered, Coach and Chicago Med will be held until midseason, while a slew of series - The Night Shift, Game of Silence, Shades of Blue, Crowded, Superstore and variety series Little Big Shots - remain unscheduled.

NBC says a decision on current Sunday dramas A.D. The Bible Continues and American Odyssey will come after the two have finished their seasons. NBC will once again have Sunday Night Football on the schedule during the fall portion of the season.

NBC FALL 2015-16 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — “The Voice”

10-11 P.M. — “BLINDSPOT”

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — “The Voice”

9-10. PM. — “HEARTBREAKER”

10-11 P.M. — “BEST TIME EVER WITH NEIL PATRICK HARRIS” (through November)

10-11 P.M. — “Chicago Fire” (premieres in November)

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — “The Mysteries of Laura”

9-10 P.M. — “Law & Order: SVU”

10-11 P.M. — “Chicago P.D.”

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — “HEROES REBORN”

9-10 P.M. — “The Blacklist”

10-11 P.M. — “THE PLAYER”

FRIDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — “Undateable”

8:30-9 P.M. — “PEOPLE ARE TALKING”

9-10 P.M. — “Grimm”

10-11 P.M. — “Dateline”

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — “Dateline Saturday Night Mystery”

10-11 P.M. — “Saturday Night Live” (Classic encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — “Football Night in America”

8:20-11 P.M. — “Sunday Night Football”