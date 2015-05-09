Upfronts 2015: NBC Renews 'Mysteries of Laura'

The Mysteries of Laura will return for a second season, as the freshman cop drama received a late Friday renewal from NBC.

While never attracting a large rating among adults 18-49, Mysteries of Laura drew a sizeable total audience leading off Wednesdays. The Debra Messing-starrer becomes the lone rookie to get a second season from NBC, which shuttered other freshman series including One Big Happy, Marry Me, State ofAffairs and Constantine on Friday.

NBC also renewed Undeatable for a third season that will consist entirely of live episodes and The Night Shift for a third season as well.