Upfronts 2015: NBC Orders Wesley Snipes' 'The Player,' Drama 'Game of Silence'

NBC made two more drama orders Friday night, picking up Wesley Snipes thriller The Player and Carol Mendelsohn's Game of Silence.

The Player stars Snipes as a former military operative turned security expert who is drawn into a high-stakes game where an organization of wealthy individuals gamble on his ability to stop some of the biggest crimes imaginable from playing out. Philip Winchester, Charity Wakefield and Damon Gupton also star. John Rogers serves as writer and executive producer. John Davis, John Fox and director Bharat Nalluri also executive produce.

Game of Silence is from former CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn and centers on a successful Atlanta attorney whose long-lost childhood friends unexpectedly reappear after 25 years. When a dark secret they thought they had buried resurfaces, the brotherhood bands together to right the wrongs of their shared past — a journey that will push the limits of their loyalty and quench their thirst for revenge. The cast includes David Lyons, Michael Raymond-James, Larenz Tate, Bre Blair, Conor O’Farrell, Deidrie Henry, Demetrius Grosse and Claire Van Der Boom.

The dramas are from Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind The Blacklist (SPT is coproducing Game of Silence with Universal Television).