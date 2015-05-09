Upfronts 2015: NBC Orders Variety Show From Ellen DeGeneres, Steve Harvey

NBC has picked up a kids variety show Little Big Shot (working title) from Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey.

Harvey will host Little Big Shot, which showcases the world’s most talented and extraordinary kids. The network has ordered eight hour-long episodes of the show, from Warner Horizon Television.

DeGeneres and Harvey will executive produce with Jeff Kleeman and Gerald Washington.

Little Big Shot joins a slate of newcomers from NBC including Wesley Snipes' thriller The Player, Carol Mendelsohn's Game of Silence and comedies Superstore and Crowded.