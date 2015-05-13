Upfronts 2015: NBC Deportes Ramps Up

Upfront announcements by NBCUniversal Hispanic Group at a Lincoln Center gathering include a new sports unit, NBC Deportes, that will ramp up production ahead of the arrival of FIFA World Cup Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and sister network NBC Universo.

Ad-sales executives, including executive vp Mike Rosen, pitched buyers and other attendees on the networks' reach to Hispanic Americans, under the theme of "All Together. Latino." Rosen said NBCU will target Hispanic viewers across Spanish- and English-language networks, using an approach called CultureFirst that incorporates cultural traits (Latino "human truths") other than language that influence buying decisions.

