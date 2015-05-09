Upfronts 2015: 'Minority Report,' 'Lucifer' Ordered By Fox

Fox has rounded out its pilot pickups, ordering Minority Report and Lucifer late Friday.

Minority Report is based on the 2002 movie starring Tom Cruise. Paramount is producing the TV version with 20th Century Fox Television in collaboration with Minority Report director Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television.

The series is set 10 years after the events of the film, following one of the three precogs who is struggling to lead a normal life. The precog meets a detective haunted by her past, and who wants to help him find a purpose to his gift. Megan Good, Stark Sands, Li Jun Li, Daniel London and Wilmer Valderrama star. Kevin Falls will be the showrunner and executive producer, and Amblin’s Justin Falvey and Darry Frank will also executive produce.

Fox also ordered DC Comics drama Lucifer. Bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, Lucifer resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals. The series, which is being produced by Warner Bros. and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, was written by Californication creator Tom Kapinos and directed by Len Wiseman, who also helmed the pilot for Sleepy Hollow.

Lucifer joins Fox's other DC Comics-based drama Gotham; The CW will have four series based on DC Comics characters in The Flash, Arrow, iZombie and the recently ordered Legends of Tomorrow.

They join previously ordered medical drama Rosewood, The Frankenstein Code, Scream Queens and The X-Files reboot.