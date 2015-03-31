Upfronts 2015: Investigation Discovery Orders First Scripted Series

Investigation Discovery is throwing its hat into the scripted ring.

The Discovery-owned network has ordered the three-part mini Serial Thriller, which intertwines the lives of investigators, victims and associates as the mystery of one of American’s most notorious serial killers unravels. The three-part series is produced by October Films.

Former ABC journalist Barbara Walters will revisit some of the most compelling stories from her storied career in a new unscripted series for ID, American Scandal. The six-part series is produced by ABC News’ Lincoln Square Productions and includes never-before-seen footage from some of Walters’ most scandalous stories.

The network also has previously-announced projects with Chris Hansen, Wendy Williams and Joel Schumacher.