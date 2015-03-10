Upfronts 2015: GSN Greenlights Two New Series

Related: Upfront Central

GSN, after adding millions of new viewers and enjoying its most-watched year in 2014, said it greenlit two more original series and has ordered three new pilots, including an unnamed spinoff of the Rebecca Romijn-hosted bodypainting competition series Skin Wars.

At an upfront breakfast event at the Sony Building in midtown Manhattan, network programming chief Amy Introcaso-Davis said the game-show based outlet's programming had turned in a "younger, cooler, hipper direction," helped by shows like Skin Wars, which she said set record marks as a new series last year in the network's key audience demographics. GSN has finished production on a second season of the show, which also features RuPaul Charles. Five of the seven new original shows that debuted last year are returning in 2015, officials said.

Steampunk'd, one of the two new series GSN has ordered for 2015, is a competition series for artists and designers who work in the Steampunk genre, which blends science fiction and fantasy and technology into art. The other new show on order is Lie Detectors, a game show hosted by Australian comedian Rove McManus in which three comedians tell a story and the audience has to guess which one of the three is telling the truth. Network officials had no more information to provide in terms of when the shows would launch or how many episodes were ordered.

