Upfronts 2015: Discovery Sets Next Scripted Series on Harley-Davidson Backstory

New York – Discovery is dipping back into the scripted well, ordering its second series based on the real-life story behind Harley-Davidson.

The miniseries will tell the story of William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson, two Milwaukee friends in the early 20th Century, and how they built the company.

The network has also ordered a documentary film Racing Extinction about endangered species from The Cove filmmaker Louie Psihoyos and his team. It will premiere globally in over 200 countries within a 24-hour period.

Discovery is planning an event weekend called "Elevation Weekend," which will kick off with the debut of Valley Uprising. The film explores the stories of rock climbers in Yosemite Valley, Calif.

A Naked and Afraid spinoff is one of the six new unscripted series from Discovery. Naked and Afraid XL, which premieres this summer, ups the number of competitors to 12, six men and six women. Other new series include Treasure Quest, Pacific Warriors, Lunar Xprize, Killing Fields and Cuban Chrome. They join returning series Deadliest Catch, Alaskan Bush People, Gold Rush, Bering Sea Gold, Dual Survival, MythBusters, Naked and Afraid, Alaska: The Last Frontier and Fast N' Loud.

The annual Shark Week will begin on July 5, the earliest its ever run.