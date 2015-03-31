Upfronts 2015: Discovery Life Builds Originals Slate

Making its first upfront appearance since rebranding in January, Discovery Life Tuesday (March 31) announced a mix of new and returning docu-series that continue its focus on medical programming while delving more into human sexuality as well.

The network formerly known as Discovery Fit & Health will continue its revamp this year, adding new docu-series such as the upcoming New Girls on the Block, premiering April 11, as the first cable series to profile a group of female friends in the transgender community and, in the third quarter, the provocatively titled Sex in Public. It isn't actually about fornicating in public but rather discussions in public places about fornicating. Sex expert Jill Dictrow will go "undercover to get unsuspecting pedestrians to dish about their private lives in public settings."

Also planned for the 2015-16 upfront season in the sex-and-sexuality category is How to Make Love to Your Wife, a special Discovery Life described as "a light hearted, brutally honest and self-deprecating examination of one suburban dad’s ineptitude in bed and his hilarious – and sometimes humiliating – attempts to turn himself into a world-class lover and finally please his wife." The network did not announce a premiere date.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.