Upfronts 2015: The CW Pilot Clips and Trailers

With The CW pitching its upcoming slate to ad buyers at upfronts, B&C has compiled the trailers and clips from the network's new shows. Get a peek below at The CW's upcoming series, including DC Comics Flash-Arrow spinoff Legends of Tomorrow and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ctFmXGm_yE[/embed]

Legends of Tomorrow

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MubNoWQiSc[/embed]

Containment

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE983cTD4Mg[/embed]