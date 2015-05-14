Upfronts 2015: The CW Pilot Clips and Trailers
By B&C Staff
With The CW pitching its upcoming slate to ad buyers at upfronts, B&C has compiled the trailers and clips from the network's new shows. Get a peek below at The CW's upcoming series, including DC Comics Flash-Arrow spinoff Legends of Tomorrow and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ctFmXGm_yE[/embed]
Legends of Tomorrow
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MubNoWQiSc[/embed]
Containment
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE983cTD4Mg[/embed]
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.