Upfronts 2015: CW Orders ‘Flash’-‘Arrow’ Spinoff, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

The CW has officially greenlit its spinoff that will use characters from both The Flash and Arrow, titled DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

In Legends, time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter is tasked with assembling a disparate group of both heroes and villains to confront an unstoppable threat. The spinoff stars The Flash’s Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller and Arrow’s Brandon Routh and Caity Lotz. Arthur Darvill, Ciara Renee and Franz Drameh round out the cast. Legends of Tomorrow is based on the DC Comics characters and is executive produced by Arrow and Flash’s Greg Berlanti.

The CW also ordered drama Cordon, which is based on the Belgian series of the same name. Cordon takes place after a mysterious and deadly epidemic breaks out in Atlanta. A vast urban quarantine is quickly enforced, forcing those stuck on the inside to fight for their lives while local and federal officials desperately search for a cure. The drama stars David Gyasi, Christina Moses, Chris Wood, Kristen Gutoskie, Claudia Black, George Young, Hanna Mangan Lawrence and Trevor St. John.

Cordon is executive produced by Vampire Dairies and The Originals showrunner Julie Plec, and is from My So-Called Company in association with Warner Bros. Television; David Nutter will also executive produce.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which had been originally developed at Showtime, has been picked up for next season as well by The CW. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend stars Rachel Bloom (who will executive produce) as a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything -- her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan -- in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: West Covina, Calif. Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb will executive produce as well with Aline Brosh McKenna.