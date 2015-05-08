Upfronts 2015: CBS Picks Up Comedies ‘Angel From Hell,’ ‘Life in Pieces’

CBS has picked up its first comedies, ordering Angel From Hell and Life in Pieces on Friday.

Angel From Hell stars Jane Lynch as Amy, who claims to be Allison’s (Maggie Lawson) guardian angel. They form an unlikely friendship and Allison can’t be sure if Amy is an angel or just nuts. Kyle Bornheimer and Kevin Pollak also star. The single-cam comedy is from Tad Quill and Don Scardino.

CBS’ other comedy pickup is Life in Pieces (also single-cam), which is about one family told through the separate stories of its different family members. Justin Adler, Aaron Kaplan and Jason Winer are executive producers. Life in Pieces is from Kapital Entertainment in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The cast includes Dianne Wiest, James Brolin, Colin Hanks, Thomas Sadoski and Betsy Brandt.