Upfronts 2015: Bravo Orders ‘Housewives’ Spinoff, Expands Four Franchises

Bravo announced its upfront slate at a press event Monday morning in New York, highlighted by road trip docuseries that stars two Real Housewives of Atlanta alums NeNe Leaks and Kim Zolciak Biermann.

The series, NeNe and Kim: The Road to Riches (working title) will follow the two as they road trip from Atlanta to Los Angeles. NeNe and Kim is part of 10 new series for the NBCU network. Other new series include Apres Ski, Fit Club, My Fab 40th, Mother Funders, Tour Group and Recipe for Deception.

“Bravo continues to super-serve the most educated, affluent, engaged and loyal audience with our original content on all platforms,” said Frances Berwick, president, Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We are excited to launch these new unscripted and scripted series and believe the new slate will deliver the same high-quality and viewing benefits, but with a broader lens to drive even more ‘affluencers’ to view as well as engage socially.”

Bravo will expand four its franchises with: Below Deck Mediterranean, Ladies of Dallas, Married to Medicine Houston and Million Dollar Listing San Francisco. In addition, the network confirms new season orders for some of its most talked-about series such as Zolciak’s Don’t Be Tardy, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Manzo’d With Children and Ladies of London.