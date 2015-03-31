Upfronts 2015: All3Media Acquires Sam Mendes' Neal Street Productions

New York — All3Media has acquired Sam Mendes' production company Neal Street Productions.

This marks the first major acquisition for All3Media since being bought by Discovery and Liberty Global. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the announcement Tuesday morning during Discovery Communications upfront presentation.

Neal Street is the company behind PBS/BBC One series Call the Midwife and Showtime's Penny Dreadful.

“Neal Street is a fabulous company and it’s wonderful to welcome them to the All3Media Group," said Jane Turton, CEO, All3Media. "They have an incredibly strong slate of market leading TV, film and theatre shows and I look forward to working with Pippa, Sam, Nick and Caro and the Neal Street team as they grow their business, in the UK, the US and overseas.”