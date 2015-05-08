Upfronts 2015: ABC Renews 22 Series Including 'Agent Carter,' 'American Crime'

ABC handed out renewals to 22 of its series on Thursday, including freshman bubble shows Agent Carter and American Crime.

Carter's fellow Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also received a third-season order. The potential S.H.I.E.L.D. spinoff -- which would have starred Adrianne Palicki and Nick Blood -- appears to be dead; it was not one of ABC's six dramas orders Thursday.

Fellow rookies Secrets & Lies, Fresh Off the Boat, Black-ish, How to Get Away With Murder and Galavant were renewed as well. ABC's other renewals were Modern Family, The Middle, The Goldbergs, Scandal, Once Upon a Time, Nashville, Castle and Grey's Anatomy. Alternative series Shark Tank, it's spinoff Beyond the Tank, America's Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelor, 20/20 and Dancing With the Stars were renewed as well.

ABC also canceled freshman Forever and Cristela as well as Resurrection.