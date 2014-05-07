Upfronts 2014: TNT Orders Dramas 'Proof,' 'Public Morals'

TNT has given series orders to dramas Proof and Public Morals, the network announced Wednesday.

Proof, about a surgeon investigating evidence of life after death, is executive produced Kyra Sedgwick, writer Rob Bragin, Tom Jacobson, Jill Littman and director Alex Graves.

Public Morals, a police drama set in the 1960s, stars Ed Burns, who will also write, direct and executive produce the series. The series is produced by Amblin Television and TNT Original Productions. Steven Spielberg will also executive produce with Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank and Aaron Lubin.

Both series are scheduled to premiere in 2015.