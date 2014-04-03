Upfronts 2014: TLC Unveils New Originals

TLC announced its new slate Thursday, boasting more than 500 hours of original programming and 44 new and returning series. The Discovery Communications-owned network made its upfront presentation Thursday in New York.

“As our success shows, everyone needs a little TLC,” said Marjorie Kaplan, group president, TLC. “At the center of the network are our core viewers—we call them the Heart Seekers. They’re the families, young couples, moms, and ‘moms to be’ who watch us every week, and we’re evolving our brand to give them even more of what they love.”

As part of that evolution, TLC rolled out 13 new specials and series across the family, wedding, and relationship genres.

“Our viewers know what they want from TLC, and we know what to give them—the shows that make them feel something, and people they can root for,” said Nancy Daniels, general manager, TLC. “This emotional connection is essential to our brand. This year, we’ll continue to propel our growth with more programming that features families of all shapes and sizes, heartwarming transformative experiences, and relatable life moments— stories that only TLC can tell.”

In the family genre, TLC unveiled five new specials. A Duggar Leaves Home and Kate Plus 8, both from Figure 8 Films, feature the stars of former reality series 19 Kids & Counting and Jon & Kate Plus 8, respectively. Long Lost Family, from Shed Media US, features family members being reunited or united for the first time. Quints by Surprise: 5 Years Old, from Megalomedia, Inc., checks in with the Jones family of series Quints by Surprise. Welcome to Allentown, from Stiletto Television, follows a musical family of 10 on the road pursuing a musical dream.

Wedding special Curvy Girls Bridal, from Half Yard Productions, follows the owners of a shop for full-figured brides. Relationship special The One That Got Away, from Ardaban, reunites lost loves.

The network also rolled out four new family-themed series. The Leah Remini Project, from Gurney Productions, explores the home life of actress Leah Remini. Listed Sisters, from Matador Content, follows three separate entrepreneurial sister duos. Risking it All, from Twofour Productions, follows three families who abandon modern life to live off the grid. The Speegle Life, from Ryan Seacrest Productions, follows a multigenerational church family leaving Florida for Alabama.

New wedding series Heidi to the Dresscue, from Trium Entertainment, follows an Alabama bridal designer. Relationship series Psychic Matchmaker, from Jane Street Entertainment, follows a Florida-based psychic matchmaker.