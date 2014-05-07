Upfronts 2014: TBS Orders Cop Comedy From Steve and Nancy Carell

TBS has given series orders to two new comedies, including a 10-episode order for Angie Tribeca, created by Steve and Nancy Carell.

The single camera police-procedural satire will star Rashida Jones. Steve and Nancy Carell wrote the pilot and will executive produce through their Carousel Television with Campbell Smith and Thom Hinkle. Steve Carell directed the pilot.

The series is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

The network also picked up Buzzy’s, a barbershop-set comedy from Warner Horizon and executive producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick.