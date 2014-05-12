Upfronts 2014: NBC Pilot Clips and Trailers
By B&C Staff
In conjunction with its upfront presentation, NBC has released trailers for its fall shows. Take a look at the clips below.
State of Affairs
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlPJVmeA3t8[/embed]
Constantine
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPE2oBnzROY[/embed]
Marry Me
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkTZD8F8baw[/embed]
Bad Judge
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lF3vxmJsDIk[/embed]
The Mysteries of Laura
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkN7P08_oYM[/embed]
A to Z
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8R8ydoPHfrY[/embed]
