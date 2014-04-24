Upfronts 2014: MTV Adds Trio of Reality Series

MTV has added a trio of new reality series to its 2014-15 programming slate, the network said during its upfront presentation Thursday.

The Viacom-owned channel has greenlit Slednecks, a half-hour docuseries that follows a group of “outdoor tough” friends in Alaska; One Bad Choice, which follows the consequences of young people who made a single decision that changed their lives; and an hour-long dance competition Beyond Dance, where professional dancers will perform in non-traditional places such like the top of a building or in zero gravity.

The network announced summer premiere dates for three new series and two returning ones. Finding Carter will debut July 8 while Rob Dyrdek’s Snack-Off will premiere two nights later on July 10, airing out of the fifth season premiere of Dyrdek’s Ridiculousness.Teen Wolf returns for its fourth season on June 23.

MTV premieres its music-documentary series 9 Days and Nights, which follows one artist during a turning point in their career. The debut hour-long doc will follow British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, debuting on June 10.

MTV also picked up new seasons of Snooki & JWOWW, Girl Code and Real World. MTV2 will debut a second season of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out this summer.

The LGBT-inspried Logo TV is partnering with Kelly Ripa’s Milojo Productions for a new series The Secret Guide to Fabulous Living (working title), which will debut this summer.