Upfronts 2014: Mike Rowe, Lisa Ling, John Walsh Join CNN With New Originals

Mike Rowe, Lisa Ling and John Walsh are joining CNN’s primetime lineup, the network announced Thursday.

The network made its upfront presentation Thursday in New York. As part of its new schedule, the 9 p.m. hour, previously home to departed talk-show host Piers Morgan, will become the regular time period for CNN’s original series. The 10 p.m. hour will feature a new news program, CNN Tonight, which will look at the day’s top stories.

Erin Burnett Outfront will kick off the primetime block at 7 p.m., followed by Anderson Cooper 360 at 8 p.m.

Rowe, former host of Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs will host Somebody’s Gotta Do It, produced by Pilgrim Studios. Journalist Ling will host a new series of documentaries to be produced by part2pictures. The Hunt With John Walsh, produced by Zero Point Zero Productions, will feature the America’s Most Wanted creator telling stories of ongoing international criminal investigations.

Another new series, The Jesus Code, from Nutopia Productions, will take a forensic look at the Bible.

The network also announced the renewal of original series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Morgan Spurlock Inside Man.

“The best journalism is, at its core, great storytelling,” said CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker. “We are so pleased to welcome some of the finest storytellers in the business to CNN, to join the award-winning team of world class journalists and storytellers who have made CNN the home to this kind of quality programming for more than 30 years.”