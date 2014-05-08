Upfronts 2014: Lifetime to Adapt ‘The Red Tent’

Lifetime said Thursday that it will adapt Anita Diamant’s novel The Red Tent as a four-hour miniseries.

The four-hour mini is set in Biblical times, telling the story of several generations of women. Rebecca Ferguson (The White Queen), will play the central character of Dinah, the daughter of Leah and Jacob, who was only referred to in small glimpses in the Old Testament. Minnie Driver and Morena Baccarin (Homeland) also star.

“The Red Tent brings premium and popular elements to a unique and timeless story,” said Rob Sharenow, executive VP and general manager, Lifetime. “It perfectly articulates our vision for Lifetime as the destination for epic movie events.”

Sony Pictures Television, with Paul Weinstein serving as executive producer, will produce The Red Tent.

Lifetime will tout Red Tent, along with the rest of its upfront slate at A+E Networks’ upfront presentation Thursday evening.