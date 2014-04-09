Upfronts 2014: LaTorre Sees ‘Very Healthy’ Growth

New York — Fox Cable Networks ad-sales president Lou LaTorre issued a rosy forecast for cable network ad sales in the coming broadcast year, with billing increasing about 5% in the upfront auctions and 5%-6% overall when scatter market sales are added in after the upfronts.



“Cable will be very healthy in this coming year,” LaTorre told reporters at an upfront briefing today at 21st Century Fox’s offices in New York City.



He projected the 5% gain in upfront ad-sales commitments as worth about $500 million to cable networks. Over the full year, he said, the gains should be about $1 billion.



He also said he did not think broadcasting and syndicated programming ad sales would see any increases, because of their “continued loss of audience.”

