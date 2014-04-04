Upfronts 2014: Investigation Discovery Teams With Vanity Fair

Investigation Discovery unveiled its 2014-15 programming slate and delivered its upfront presentation Thursday, announcing 11 new and 22 returning series for the upcoming season.

Among the new series is Vanity Fair Confidential, which will feature true stories of power, wealth and deception taken from the pages of the Condé Nast magazine. Miniseries Heartbreakers will feature heartthrob actors of '80s television shows such as Dynasty and Melrose Place enacting true stories of dream boyfriends who turned out to be nightmares.

Other new series include Young, Hot & Crooked; Momsters: When Moms Go Bad; Murder Book; See No Evil; Your Worst Nightmare; Living a Lie; Twisted Tales of My 9 to 5; The Help and Did He do It?