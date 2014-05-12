Upfronts 2014: Fox Pilot Clips and Trailers

In conjunction with its upfront presentation, Fox released trailers for its new shows. Take a look at clips below.

Wayward Pines

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2z-b3Nw6Znw[/embed]

Backstrom

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgPUO2XlcA8[/embed]

Utopia

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCexfSEgyNo[/embed]

Mulaney

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3P19ICEYfI[/embed]

Gotham

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d1zpt6k5OI[/embed]

Hieroglyph

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JC2Nn0lPmfc[/embed]

Empire

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBzu_jKLJek[/embed]

Gracepoint

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9IWvbbZPZc[/embed]