Upfronts 2014: Estrella TV to Debut Morning Show in Fall

Estrella TV is debuting a three hour live morning show called Buenos Dias Familia in the fall. Speaking at the digital network’s upfront presentation in New York May 12, CEO Lenard Liberman described the program as “an original alternative” to other Spanish language offerings in the a.m.

Liberman was joined by Antonio Villaraigosa, former mayor of Los Angeles who came on board as strategic advisor earlier this year. Speaking after dinner, Villaraigosa said he was drawn to the “human capital” behind the Spanish-language net, and the notion of “convincing those in corporate America” to advertise on Estrella—not because they’re supporting a worthwhile cause, but because “it’s gonna make you money—you’re going to do well when you make those investments."

As an advisor, Villaraigosa has a hand in programming, community involvement and advertiser relations. Liberman said Villaraigosa, the LA mayor from 2005 to 2013, was brought on board “to increase our sensitivity and understanding of the needs of the Hispanic community.”

Liberman also introduced the Real Housewives inspired reality show Rica, Famosa, Latina, the miniseries Chalino, about a famous regional Mexican musician, and the awards show Premios El Don.