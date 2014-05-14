Upfronts 2014: ESPN Deportes Schedules 1,000 Live Events for 2015

In 2015, ESPN Deportes will deliver more than 1,000 live events scheduled across ESPN Deportes Television, ESPN Deportes Radio and ESPN Deportes+, the brand’s broadband channel available via ESPNDeportes.com and ESPN3.

The amount of live events scheduled for ESPN Deportes, maintains its status as the biggest provider of live sports to U.S. audiences in Spanish language. Those events include the 2015 Pan American Games, Euro 2016 Qualifiers and American sports such as MLB, NFL and the NBA (the network aired the NBA Finals last year for the first time).

American sports have become a major part of ESPN Deportes’ strategy, further highlighting the melding of English and Spanish-language viewers in the multicultural space.

The network is coming off its most-watched Monday Night Football season, MLN (2013) and NBA regular season (2013-14). ESPN Deportes will have 19 MNF games this upcoming season, which includes a Wild Card playoff game for the first time in ESPN Deportes’ history.

The network will also have coverage of the College Football Playoff, which includes the semifinal matchups along with the Championship, which will be carried exclusively by the Spanish-language broadcaster for the third straight year.

Like its English-language partners over at ESPN, ESPN Deportes’ version of SportsCenter will also get a studio upgrade. In January 2015, ESPN will expand its Mexico City studios. The new facility will include four new HD studios along with four control rooms with state of the art technology and ten editing suites; the new space, including offices, will occupy more than 60,000 square feet.

Nación ESPN, the interactive sports and entertainment news show produced from ESPN’s studios in Los Angeles will expand to weekends starting this fall.