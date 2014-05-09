Upfronts 2014: CBS Orders ‘NCIS: New Orleans,’ ‘The Odd Couple’

CBS has ordered six new dramas and two new comedies to series.

Dramas ordered include NCIS: New Orleans, CSI: Cyber, Stalker, Scorpion, Madame Secretary and the previously announced Battle Creek.

Comedies include The McCarthys and The Odd Couple.

Several outlets this week reported that the network had picked up comedy How I Met Your Dad, from the creators of the recently wrapped How I Met Your Mother. But there is no word yet from the network on whether the project will go to series.

NCIS spinoff NCIS: New Orleans comes from CBS Television studios. It’s written by Gary Glassberg, who is executive producing with Mark Harmon.

CSI: Cyber stars Patricia Arquette as Avery Ryan, an FBI agent who heads the agency's cyber crime division. Parent franchise writers Carol Mendelsohn, Anthony E. Zuiker and Ann Donahue will reteam for Cyber.

Stalker, from Outerbanks Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television, is a psychological thriller about a pair of detectives. Writer Kevin Willamson serves as executive producer.

Scorpion, about a network of geniuses protecting the world from threats, is produced by CBS Television Studios. It is written Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton, who are executive producing with director Justin Lin; Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Heather Kadin through K/O Paper Products; Scooter Braun through SB Productions; and Walter O’Brien.

About a female secretary of state, Madam Secretary is written by Barbara Hall, who is executive producing with director David Semel and Lori McCreary, Morgan Freeman and Tracy Mercer for Revelation Entertainment. It is produced by CBS Television Studios.

The McCarthys, about a loud, sports-crazed Boston family, comes from Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studio. Writer Brian Gallivan is executive producing with showrunner Mike Sikowitz, Will Gluck and Richie Schwartz.

The Odd Couple, a reboot of the classic comedy based on the play by Neil Simon, is written by Joe Keenan and star Matthew Perry. Perry will executive produce with Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum through The Tannenbaum Company; and Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman through Timberman-Beverly. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios.