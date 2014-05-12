Upfronts 2014: beIN Sports Touts Soccer-Rich Lineup

International sports network beIN Sports unveiled its 2014-15 programming lineup during its first upfront presentation on Monday afternoon New York’s 620 Loft & Garden.

To no surprise, the majority of beIN’s lineup consists of soccer, the world’s most popular sport.

The sports network will air an array of soccer themed programming over the next year, highlighted by next year’s Copa America tournament, which showcases the top South American soccer teams, including the Mexican National club. BeIN Sports will bring its studio shows The Express and The Locker Room down to Chile for the Copa.

BeIN will also air matches from three European soccer leagues: Spanish outfit La Liga, Italian league Serie A and French First Division league Ligue 1.

The international sports network also has the SBK Superbike FIM World Championship and the FIA European Rallycross Championship.

“beIN Sports launched in the U.S. with the mission of providing the top sports content to the one of the biggest media markets in the world, and to put fans in front of the sports they want,” said Antonio Briceño, deputy managing director of beIN Sports North America. “In just two short years, we have made huge strides towards achieving that goal by bringing viewers over 3,000 hours of live coverage and more premium international content across our various platforms.”