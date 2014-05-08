Upfronts 2014: A&E Orders Four Unscripted Series

A&E has given a greenlight to four new unscripted series, the network announced Thursday.

The network ordered five one-hour episodes of Dogs of War, about a couple that pairs war veterans with dogs. The series is produced by Custom Productions, Inc. and Redtail Media LLC.

Godfather of Pittsburgh follows an Italian-American nightclub owner over eight one-hour episodes. It is produced by Renegade 83 in association with Grainey Pictures and Brookline Ice Films.

In half-hour series, the network has ordered 10 episodes of social-experiment show Love Prison from Leftfield Pictures and nine episodes of family docu-series Lone Star Lady from 12 Forward Entertainment.

All four series are slated to premiere this year.

A&E also announced that it is developing pilots for unscripted series 8 Minutes, Big Brew Theory, Nightwatch, and The Unproduceables.

The network is scheduled to make its upfront presentation Thursday night in New York.