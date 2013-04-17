Upfronts 2013: TruTV Slates Three New Series, Seven Pilots

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

TruTV announced Wednesday three new series and seven pilots slated for

development, aimed at what the network calls the "funseeker"

demographic.

The network describes "funseekers" as those

"who look for comedic reality shows that are exciting to

watch and prefer humor that

is suspenseful, edgy and irreverent." By the end of

the year, truTV plans to devote 50% of its schedule to

"funseekers"-targeted programming.

The three new series are Panic Button, Big Sam's

Kentucky Auction (working title) and Cash Dome Pawn.

Panic Button is a haunted-house style competition

show from Eleven Television; the network ordered 12 half-hour episodes. Big

Sam's Kentucky Auction, which was ordered for six episodes, follows the

family-run Sammie's Auction house in Corbin, Ky. The series is from ITV Studios America in ITV Studios America in association with Leepson Bounds Entertainment. From Endemol's 51 Minds Entertainment, Cash Dome Pawn will be

the net's third series centered on a pawn shop. This one focuses on the Cash

Dome shop in Cutler Bay, Fla.

TruTV also slated pilots from FremantleMedia NA (Turbulence)

and Impractical Jokers producers NorthSouth Productions (Laugh Truck

- wt). Other pilots include Payback With Trevor Moore (wt), Cold Hard

Catch, Barnstormes (wt), The Big Poll with John Henson (wt)

and Mind Games (wt).

The network will also launch a redesigned website, which it

touts as the cable industry's first network website built with responsive

design architecture.

TruTV also announced renewals of two of

its new series, Upload With Shaquille O'Neal and Guinness World

Records Gone Wild. Upload was given a six-episode order and Guinness

World Records was renewed for an additional 10 episodes. Those join

previously announced renewals of Impractical Jokers and Hardcore

Pawn: Chicago.