Upfronts 2013: TLC Picks Up Nine New Series

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013





TLC will have 52 new and returning series on its programming

slate in 2013-14, including nine new projects announced on Thursday in advance

of Discovery Communications' upfront presentation.





The new series premiering in the second quarter are Family

S.O.S. with Jo Frost, where the "Supernanny" helps fix fractured

families; and The Good Buy Girls, about two former pageant girls running

a struggling home shopping network.





In the third quarter, TLC has Alaskan Women Looking for

Love (working title), about five women from Alaska who travel to Miami in

search of romance; Cajun Paranormal (working title), about a pair of

Southerners operating the largest paranormal investigation company in

Louisiana; and My Teen Is Pregnant and So Am I, which was spun off of a

special, following mothers and their teenage daughters both expecting a baby.





Fourth quarter debuts are Ballroom Blitz (working

title), about amateur ballroom dancing enthusiasts; Best Funeral Ever,

which was expanded from a special last January, and goes inside a Dallas-based

funeral home that organizes unique ceremonies; Husband Hunters (working

title), about women focused on finding a spouse; and Women of Homicide,

which goes undercover to follow elite female homicide detectives.





Those series join the spinoff Breaking Amish:

Brave New Worldannouncedon Wednesday.