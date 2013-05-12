Upfronts 2013: Telemundo Teams With Ryan Seacrest Productions on Music Show

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Telemundo Media has slated over 1,000 hours of new content for 2013-14, including five primetime telenovelas, two daytime series and a musical-competition show coproduced with Ryan Seacrest Productions.

Superstar Showdown (working title), will pit two well-known musicians as they battle eachother in four rounds of music-based games and sing-offs, with the audience voting on the winner. This will be the network's second musical-competition series, along with La Voz Kids, which the network officially renewed for a second season. The Voice-styled show was the top reality series premiere in network history.

The Spanish-language broadcaster's five new primetime telenovelas are: Dama y Obrero (Lady and The Worker), La Impostora (The Imposter), Reina de Corazones (Queen of Hearts), Santa Diabla (working title) (Holy Devil) and Camelia la Tejana (Camelia The Texan).

For daytime, Telemundo has slated a celebrity newsmagazine and a family-themed game show. Suelta la Sopa will have a team of paparazzi reporting on the top entertainment and celebrity news of the day. The TMZ-style series will also offer viewers exclusive content on digital and mobile. The game-show Entre Grandes Y Chicos will pit children against their parents in role-reversal games.

Telemundo is coming off their best first-quarter in history, according to Nielsen data. The network touted a record-breaking

20% growth in the 2012-13 upfront, and has added over 110

new advertisers to date. Currently the No. 6 broadcast network regardless of

language, the network also reported it has grown eight share points

season-to-date during Monday-Sunday primetime.

"Telemundo Media is committed to being

the best Spanish-Language media company in the U.S. and the number one producer

and distributor of original Spanish-language content in the world," said

Emilio Romano, president, Telemundo Media. "Thanks to a clear strategy,

the best executive team in the industry and Comcast and NBCUniversal's support,

our investments are clearly paying off, as the network experiences its best

year ever and remains the fastest growing network regardless of language."

Last week, Telemundo announced the launch of a multiplatform production studio in Los Angeles, Fluency, that will produce content in both English and Spanish-language.

Telemundo's upfront presentation is slated for Tuesday, May 14 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.