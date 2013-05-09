Upfronts 2013: Telemundo to Open Multiplatform Studio

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

New York -- Telemundo announced Thursday that it is launching a multiplatform production studio to develop and produce original content.

The new Los Angeles-based in-house studio will produce programming in both English and Spanish and also expand to genres like science-fiction and adventure. Fluency currently has two series in production, La Buena Mala (The Good Bad One) and ISA. The series will be made available for "binge viewing," or viewers can elect to watch each episode individually.

The series will be distributed by Telemundo's parent company NBCUniversal across multiple platforms including TV, on demand and mobile. Citing Nielsen, Telemundo said that 68% of U.S. Hispanics own a

smartphone and spend 11% more time watching mobile video than the

general population.

Fluency will be headed up by Jose Marquez, VP of digital video production & development, with Peter Blacker, executive VP of Telemundo's digital and emerging business unit, having oversight. The new studio will also provide sponsorship

opportunities for advertisers, including exclusive content and branded integration

and interactive campaigns.

"Telemundo

Media is doubling down on multiple platforms, distribution and content hubs to

address the explosive growth of this market. We remain dedicated to addressing

the needs of our viewers and our advertising partners with compelling content

that breaks the mold and offers Hispanic audiences the chance to watch what

they want, when they want," said Jacqueline Hernandez, COO, Telemundo Media.

Telemundo made the announcement during an upfront preview press event. The network's upfront presentation is slated for Tuesday, May 14 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.