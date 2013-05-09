Upfronts 2013: Telemundo to Open Multiplatform Studio
New York -- Telemundo announced Thursday that it is launching a multiplatform production studio to develop and produce original content.
The new Los Angeles-based in-house studio will produce programming in both English and Spanish and also expand to genres like science-fiction and adventure. Fluency currently has two series in production, La Buena Mala (The Good Bad One) and ISA. The series will be made available for "binge viewing," or viewers can elect to watch each episode individually.
The series will be distributed by Telemundo's parent company NBCUniversal across multiple platforms including TV, on demand and mobile. Citing Nielsen, Telemundo said that 68% of U.S. Hispanics own a
smartphone and spend 11% more time watching mobile video than the
general population.
Fluency will be headed up by Jose Marquez, VP of digital video production & development, with Peter Blacker, executive VP of Telemundo's digital and emerging business unit, having oversight. The new studio will also provide sponsorship
opportunities for advertisers, including exclusive content and branded integration
and interactive campaigns.
"Telemundo
Media is doubling down on multiple platforms, distribution and content hubs to
address the explosive growth of this market. We remain dedicated to addressing
the needs of our viewers and our advertising partners with compelling content
that breaks the mold and offers Hispanic audiences the chance to watch what
they want, when they want," said Jacqueline Hernandez, COO, Telemundo Media.
Telemundo made the announcement during an upfront preview press event. The network's upfront presentation is slated for Tuesday, May 14 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.
