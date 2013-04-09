Upfronts 2013: Syfy Orders Three Reality Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Ahead of its upfront presentation on Wednesday, Syfy has greenlit a trio of reality series.

The three unscripted pickups are: Joe RoganQuestions Everything (working title),Cosworld (wt)and Fandemonium (wt).

Starring former Fear Factor host and UFC commentatorJoe Rogan, Joe Rogan Questions Everything will have Rogen investigate mysteries such as the existence of Big Foot or UFOs. Cosworld will delve into the world of "costume play," where people wear costumes and accessories to represent a specific character or idea from a work of fiction. Fandemonium is a docuseries that will focus on the fanboy and fangirl culture.

All three series are slated to premiere later this year.

Syfy will hold its upfront presentation Wednesday in New York.

The pickups were first reported by Deadline.