Upfronts 2013: Style Greenlights Three New Series
Style Media has greenlit three original series and renewed
two returning series as part of its plan to grow its original programming by
22% in 2013, the network said Tuesday.
The new series are Pop Style (working title), a live
weekly topical fashion series hosted by Jeannie Mai and Louise Roe produced by
Michael Davies' Embassy Row; a reboot of the former syndicated series Lifestyles of
the Rich and Famous; and a series following real estate mogul Katrina
Campins called Luxe Life Miami (working title).
Style has also ordered new seasons of Giuliana & Bill
and Tia & Tamera to premiere this summer. In development, it has Glam
Squad from executive producer Charlize Theron, a competition series with
hair stylists and make-up artists competing to win major Hollywood assignments.
The NBCUniversal-owned cable network, whichlast week came under the purview of Bonnie Hammer, is coming off a strong
January performance, up 31% year-over-year with women 18-49 and up 19% with
women 18-34, according to Nielsen.
In 2012, Style added 85 new advertisers to represent a 30%
increase in revenue. It has added 32 new advertisers since the fourth quarter
of 2012. Style hosts its 2013 upfront event Tuesday night at Lincoln Center in
New York.
