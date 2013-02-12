Upfronts 2013: Style Greenlights Three New Series

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

Style Media has greenlit three original series and renewed

two returning series as part of its plan to grow its original programming by

22% in 2013, the network said Tuesday.

The new series are Pop Style (working title), a live

weekly topical fashion series hosted by Jeannie Mai and Louise Roe produced by

Michael Davies' Embassy Row; a reboot of the former syndicated series Lifestyles of

the Rich and Famous; and a series following real estate mogul Katrina

Campins called Luxe Life Miami (working title).

Style has also ordered new seasons of Giuliana & Bill

and Tia & Tamera to premiere this summer. In development, it has Glam

Squad from executive producer Charlize Theron, a competition series with

hair stylists and make-up artists competing to win major Hollywood assignments.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network, whichlast week came under the purview of Bonnie Hammer, is coming off a strong

January performance, up 31% year-over-year with women 18-49 and up 19% with

women 18-34, according to Nielsen.

In 2012, Style added 85 new advertisers to represent a 30%

increase in revenue. It has added 32 new advertisers since the fourth quarter

of 2012. Style hosts its 2013 upfront event Tuesday night at Lincoln Center in

New York.