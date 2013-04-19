Upfronts 2013: Style Cites Nine Shows in Development
By MCN Staff
CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013
Style Media said
it has nine series in development for 2013-14, joining previously announced
competition series Glam Squad (working title) from executive producer
Charlize Theron. The new shows in the works include one about Selita Ebanks
transitioning from model to fashion mogul and one with Jack Osbourne as
executive producer about "outrageous, fashion-obsessed divas."
"We are excited to expand our programming slate by
developing edgy, fun, informative series that are accessible and aspirational,"
Sarah Weidman, senior VP of original programming and development at
NBCUniversal-owned Style, said in a release. "By partnering with creative and
talented producers, Style provides a unique, optimistic environment for our
viewers who have an insatiable appetite for looking good and living stylishly."
The series in development are:
Crazy Beautiful (working title), produced by 20 West
Productions with Scot Thor as executive producer, focused on bizarre,
over-the-top and, often times, painful beauty regimens and procedures women
will endure to achieve their desired looks.
Click
here to read the full story at Multichannel News.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.