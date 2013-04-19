Upfronts 2013: Style Cites Nine Shows in Development

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013



Style Media said

it has nine series in development for 2013-14, joining previously announced

competition series Glam Squad (working title) from executive producer

Charlize Theron. The new shows in the works include one about Selita Ebanks

transitioning from model to fashion mogul and one with Jack Osbourne as

executive producer about "outrageous, fashion-obsessed divas."





"We are excited to expand our programming slate by

developing edgy, fun, informative series that are accessible and aspirational,"

Sarah Weidman, senior VP of original programming and development at

NBCUniversal-owned Style, said in a release. "By partnering with creative and

talented producers, Style provides a unique, optimistic environment for our

viewers who have an insatiable appetite for looking good and living stylishly."





The series in development are:



Crazy Beautiful (working title), produced by 20 West

Productions with Scot Thor as executive producer, focused on bizarre,

over-the-top and, often times, painful beauty regimens and procedures women

will endure to achieve their desired looks.



Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.