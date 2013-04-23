Upfronts 2013: Scripps Nets Add Projects With JoeBastianich, Vanilla Ice, Adam Richman

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

New York -- Scripps Networks Interactive's suite of channels

-- Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great

American Country - on Tuesday previewed some of its upcoming programming including

new projects for network stars like Joe Bastianich, Adam Richman and Vanilla

Ice.

Food Network, this year celebrating its 20th

anniversary, will introduce more than 20 new series in 2013. The channel

previewed four of those shows at its upfront presentation to press: Giving You the Business, where CEOs of

well-known food chains secretly enter employees into a hidden camera

competition and reward one with their own franchise; The Joe B. Project, where restaurants nominate their terrible

bosses for a makeover from Joe Bastianich; The

Shed, about a Mississippi family that owns a chain of barbeque restaurants;

and Chef Marks the Spot, where three

chefs compete for the chance to challenge Bobby Flay in a cook-off.

The network's younger sister Cooking Channel will have eight

returning primetime series in 2013, like Chuck's

Eat the Street and Road Trip with G.

Garvin and seven new series including The

Alie and Georgia Show, which takes the channel's Classy Ladies web series and makes a TV show about traveling with

your best friend.

HGTV, which touted its audience as the most upscale in cable,

highlighted two new series joining its lineup - Renovation Raiders, where licensed contractor Amy Matthews and a

crew complete a major renovation while the homeowners are out to dinner; and Property Brothers spinoff Brother vs. Brother, where twin hosts

Jonathan and Drew Scott are pitted against each other to mentor a team of five

home improvement experts competing for $50,000.

Sister net DIY is currently in production on four new series

including The Rev. Run Project, where

the former Run DMC member renovates his 9,000-square-foot home; and Vanilla Ice Goes Amish, where the rapper

turned home construction expert lives with and learns from Amish builders. The

network also has projects with character actor Bronson Pinchot and

singer/songwriter Daryl Hall.

Travel Channel is also adding four new series, including a

new show for network personality Adam Richman titled Fandemonium where he searches the country for the biggest fan

events. Also greenlit are the husband/wife adventure series Get Lost, Best Daym Takeout hosted by YouTube star Daymon Patterson, and Backroad Gold with antique car expert

Corky Coker. The network has also renewed Hotel

Impossible and Mysteries at the

Museum for additional seasons.

Great American Country has ordered a second season of Farm Kings and will premiere The Willis Clan, about a

Tennessee family with 12 children who are all accomplished singers, musicians

and dancers, on June 27. The network will also focus more on long-form music events, with

specials planned for country stars Kenny Chesney and Brad Paisley.

Viewers will soon be able to watch Scripps Networks

Interactive programming on more screens as the company announced it will roll

out new TV Everywhere iOS and Android apps for authenticated customers this

summer.

SNI holds its New York upfront -- its fifth stop on an

eight-city tour --Tuesday evening at Alice Tully Hall.