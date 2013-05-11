Upfronts 2013: NBC Orders James Spader's 'Blacklist,' 'Night Shift,' 'Welcome to the Family'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Updated at 10:06 p.m. ET

One day after airing what many had thought would be its series finale, NBC on Friday renewed Community for a fifth season, and added three more pilots to its 2013-14 slate.

NBC picked up two more dramas -- Blacklist and Night Shift -- and one more comedy, Welcome to the Family, all from Sony Pictures Television.

Blacklist stars James Spader as one of the world's most-wanted criminals who mysteriously turns himself in to the FBI and offers to help catch a terrorist but will only work with a newly minted female agent who he has no connection with.

Night Shift (originally titled After Hours) focuses on a group of doctors who work the night shift at a San Antonio hospital. Gabe Sachs, Jeff Judah and Pierre Morel are executive producers.

The single-camera comedy Welcome to the Family is about a white family and Latino family who are forced to bond together when their children get together and unexpectedly become pregnant. Mike Sikowitz and Jamie Tarses serve as executive producers,

And unsurprisingly, NBC has also officially closed the curtain on Smash after two seasons. Though the musical drama was a favorite of NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, its ratings tanked in its return and is currently burning off its remaining episodes on Saturdays.

The two new dramas join Ironside and Chicago PD, which were picked up earlier Friday, as well as Crisis and Believe to give NBC six new dramas next season.Community, meanwhile, joins Parks & Recreation as the only comedies returning to NBC's schedule. Along with Welcome to the Family, they join a new roster that includesAbout a Boy, The Family Guide,Sean Saves the World, The Michael J. Fox Show and Undateable.

NBC late Friday officially canceled The New Normal, joining Go On, 1600 Penn, Whitney, Guys With Kids and Up All Night as sitcoms to get the axe. Rock Center was also shuttered as well.