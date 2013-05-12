Upfronts 2013: NBC Adds Three New Comedies to Thursday; James Spader Drama 'Blacklist' Gets Post-'Voice' Slot

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

NBC will overhaul its Thursday lineup in the fall, debuting three new comedies on the night including The Michael J. Fox Show, according to the 2013-14 schedule the network announced on Sunday, with new drama The Blacklist starring James Spader getting the coveted slot after The Voice on Mondays.

On Thursday, Parks and Recreation shifts to 8 p.m. to lead off the night, followed by Welcome to the Family starring Mike O'Malley, the Sean Hayes

vehicle Sean Saves the World and Michael J. Fox Show at 9 p.m. Parenthood moves to 10 p.m. to cap off the night.

Revolution, which aired out of The

Voice this season, shifts to Wednesday at 8 p.m., where it will lead

into Law & Order:SVU followed by new drama Ironside starring Blair Underwood at 10 p.m. The limited series Dracula starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers will air on Friday at 10 p.m. after Grimm,

replaced in midseason by Crossbones starring John Malkovich as the

infamous pirate Blackbeard.

Voice remains on Monday and Tuesday, with The Biggest Loser airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. and Chicago Fire moving up a day to Tuesday at 10 p.m. to

benefit from The Voice lead-in. Community, which was renewed

for a fifth season last week, remains unscheduled.

capitalize on NBC's broadcast of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, the network will

tweak its lineup in midseason, shifting The

Voice to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays to lead into new comedies About a Boy from Jason Katims and The Family Guide about a family

brought together by divorce. Replacing SundayNight Football in the off-season is American Dream Builders, a home

renovation competition series hosted by Nate Berkus, followed by J.J. Abrams

drama Believe at 9 p.m. and Crisis, starring Dermot

Mulroney and Gillian Anderson, at 10 p.m.

overriding strategy this year was to develop enough strong comedies and dramas

to take advantage of the promotional heft of the Winter Olympics and devise two

schedules for the upcoming season: one for fall and a slightly different one

for midseason," said NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt in a

statement. "And aside from our Olympics planning, we also wanted to create

better flow and compatibility on each night, and deploy our strongest lead-in (The

Voice) to maximum effect."

The Chicago Fire spinoff Chicago PD, new medical drama The Night Shift and Bill Lawrence comedy Undateable remain unscheduled for midseason. NBC

said pick-up decisions on Celebrity

Apprentice and Hannibal will be made in the coming weeks.

the alternative side, the 24-hour live competition series The Million Second Quiz and a new season of The Sing-Off remain unscheduled. Culinarycompetition show Food Fighters hosted by Adam Richman is set for

midseason.



NBC FALL 2013-14 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)



MONDAY

8-10 p.m. - "The Voice"

10-11 p.m. - "THE BLACKLIST"



TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. - "The Biggest Loser" (New Day and Time)

9-10 p.m. - "The Voice" (New time)

10-11 p.m. - "Chicago Fire" (New Day and Time)



WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. - "Revolution" (New Day and Time)

9-10 p.m. - "Law & Order: SVU"

10-11 p.m. - "IRONSIDE"



THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. - "Parks and Recreation" (New time)

8:30-9 p.m. - "WELCOME TO THE FAMILY"

9-9:30 p.m. - "SEAN SAVES THE WORLD"

9:30-10 p.m. - "THE MICHAEL J. FOX SHOW"

10-11 p.m. - "Parenthood" (New Day and Time)



FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. - "Dateline NBC"

9-10 p.m. - "Grimm"

10-11 p.m. - "DRACULA"



SATURDAY

Encore programming



SUNDAY

7:00-8:15 p.m. - "Football Night in America"

8:15-11:30 p.m. - "NBC Sunday Night Football"



NBC MIDSEASON 2013-14 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)



MONDAY

8-10 p.m. - "The Voice"

10-11 p.m. - "THE BLACKLIST"



TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. - "The Voice"

9-9:30 p.m. - "ABOUT A BOY"

9:30-10 p.m. - "THE FAMILY GUIDE"

10-11 p.m. - "Chicago Fire"



WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. - "Revolution"

9-10 p.m. - "Law & Order: SVU"

10-11 p.m. - "IRONSIDE"



THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. - "Parks and Recreation"

8:30-9 p.m. - "WELCOME TO THE FAMILY"

9-9:30 p.m. - "SEAN SAVES THE WORLD"

9:30-10 p.m. - "THE MICHAEL J. FOX SHOW"

10-11 p.m. - "Parenthood"



FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. - "Dateline NBC"

9-10 p.m. - "Grimm"

10-11 p.m. - "CROSSBONES"



SATURDAY

8-10 p.m. - Encore and specials programming

10-11 p.m. - "Saturday Night Live" (Encore)

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. - "Dateline NBC"

8-9 p.m. - "AMERICAN DREAM BUILDERS"

9-10 p.m. - "BELIEVE"

10-11 p.m. - "CRISIS"