Upfronts 2013: Nat Geo Orders Four New Series; Renews Seven

At last year's upfront, National Geographic Channel was in

the midst of transitioning its programming strategy from one-off specials to

character-fronted series, and having seen its ratings grow 22% among adults

25-54 in 2012, it enters this year's upfront with something new - returning

franchises.

The network on Monday announced five series to return for

the 2013-14 season: Doomsday Preppers,

Wicked Tuna, Diggers, Alaska State

Troopers and Night of Exploration.

It has also preemptively renewed two series yet to premiere - April's Brain Games and May's Ultimate Survival Alaska - for second

seasons.

In the hopes of building on that momentum, Nat Geo has also

ordered four new series including Building

Wild, the network's take on a DIY show where Paul DiMeo (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition) helps

people build wilderness retreats. Other series are Die Trying, featuring men and women pushing the limits of adventure,

endurance and possibility in the name of science; cutting edge inventions pitted

against each other in Showdown of the

Unbeatables; and The Legend of Mick

Dodge following the titular man who lives off the land and off the grid in

the Pacific Northwest, and whom execs hope will be a transformative character

for the channel.

"I think every channel needs them in today's competitive

marketplace. We think that Mick Dodge is that guys for us," NGC president

Howard T. Owens says of the man who has lived in the wild for the last 25

years. "I like to think of [the series] as Forrest

Gump meets Middle Earth."

Nat Geo will follow up on 2012's record-breaking Killing Lincoln movie with Killing Kennedy, also based on the book by

Bill O'Reilly, which details the events leading up to the assassination of JFK.

Also on tap is the special Miracle on the

Hudson, which goes inside Captain Sully's historic landing on the Hudson

River.

Lincoln was Nat

Geo's first scripted production and as it ranked as the network's highest-rated

broadcast ever, it "proved that we could offer up National Geographic Channel

subject matter in a variety of contemporary ways," said Nat Geo CEO David Lyle.

As such, NGC has ordered the scripted American Blackout, a found-footage style movie which explores what happens

after a cyberattack takes out the East Coast power grid. Fittingly, the

two-hour event will lead in to the third season premiere of Doomsday Preppers.