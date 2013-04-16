Upfronts 2013: mun2 Adds Three Reality Series

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

Mun2 has ordered three new reality series as part of more

than 200 hours of original programming on its 2013-14 slate, the

NBCUniversal-owned cable network announced at its upfront press conference

Tuesday morning, its first ever in New York.

The three new series targeted for 2014 premieres are Horoscopos,

which centers on Mexican Regional music stars Horoscopos de Durango; Viva

Los Vargas, featuring champion boxer Fernando Vargas and his family; and

the family business series Reinas de Realty, about two Latina real

estate brokers in Los Angeles.

A returning mainstay of the net's Sunday night lineup of

originals is I Love Jenni, whose final season premiered Sunday. The

show's star, Mexican-American pop singer Jenni Rivera, died in a plane crash

last December at age 43. Enough footage had been shot to allow a final season

to air, with Rivera's family's blessing.

Mun2 will premiere two new music series Al Tiro Con

La Bronca, a weekly commentary show with network personality La Bronca

premiering in April and mun2POP!, which showcases the newest in

music, movies and television.

The network will also return two series in 2013 -- Larrymania,

starring Latin music star Larry Hernandez, and the Hispanic entertainment and

car culture magazine series DUB Latino.

Diana Mogollon, general manager of mun2, and Joe Bernard,

senior VP of sales, presided over the Tuesday event, welcoming to the stage

Hernandez; Vargas and his wife, Martha; and the two lead singers of Horoscopos

de Durango, sisters Vicky and Marisol Terrazas. The execs touted five

consecutive years of double-digit ratings growth at mun2, which also ranks as

one of the cable world's five youngest nets, with a median age of 29.

In addition to originals, Mogollon and Bernard hailed the

arrival of English Premier League soccer games to NBC overall and said mun2

will air a projected 66 matches, compared with 10 on sibling Telemundo. An

estimated 98% of Latino millennials watch soccer, the net said.

Dade Hayes contributed to this report.