Upfronts 2013: mun2 Adds Three Reality Series
Mun2 has ordered three new reality series as part of more
than 200 hours of original programming on its 2013-14 slate, the
NBCUniversal-owned cable network announced at its upfront press conference
Tuesday morning, its first ever in New York.
The three new series targeted for 2014 premieres are Horoscopos,
which centers on Mexican Regional music stars Horoscopos de Durango; Viva
Los Vargas, featuring champion boxer Fernando Vargas and his family; and
the family business series Reinas de Realty, about two Latina real
estate brokers in Los Angeles.
A returning mainstay of the net's Sunday night lineup of
originals is I Love Jenni, whose final season premiered Sunday. The
show's star, Mexican-American pop singer Jenni Rivera, died in a plane crash
last December at age 43. Enough footage had been shot to allow a final season
to air, with Rivera's family's blessing.
Mun2 will premiere two new music series Al Tiro Con
La Bronca, a weekly commentary show with network personality La Bronca
premiering in April and mun2POP!, which showcases the newest in
music, movies and television.
The network will also return two series in 2013 -- Larrymania,
starring Latin music star Larry Hernandez, and the Hispanic entertainment and
car culture magazine series DUB Latino.
Diana Mogollon, general manager of mun2, and Joe Bernard,
senior VP of sales, presided over the Tuesday event, welcoming to the stage
Hernandez; Vargas and his wife, Martha; and the two lead singers of Horoscopos
de Durango, sisters Vicky and Marisol Terrazas. The execs touted five
consecutive years of double-digit ratings growth at mun2, which also ranks as
one of the cable world's five youngest nets, with a median age of 29.
In addition to originals, Mogollon and Bernard hailed the
arrival of English Premier League soccer games to NBC overall and said mun2
will air a projected 66 matches, compared with 10 on sibling Telemundo. An
estimated 98% of Latino millennials watch soccer, the net said.
Dade Hayes contributed to this report.
