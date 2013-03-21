Upfronts 2013: 'Modern Family' Takes Manhattan

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Twentieth Television and the cast of ABC's hit sitcom, Modern

Family, feted advertisers in Manhattan on Monday night as Twentieth kicked

off ad sales for the show, which is heading into broadcast and cable

syndication this fall.

Joe Oulvey, Twentieth's head of ad sales, introduced the

show's creator and co-executive producer, Steve Levitan. Part of Oulvey's pitch

to advertisers centers on Modern Family's appeal to the entire family,

with three generations and different kinds of families represented.

Addressing the crowd, Levitan encouraged advertisers to come

up and chat and even solicited ideas: "Since we're at 96 episodes already,

if you have any story ideas, I would love to hear them!" Levitan said.

Braving a spring snow storm, Modern Family cast

members Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler

Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, and Sarah Hyland came out to mix and mingle at

Gary's Loft in Midtown.