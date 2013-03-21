Upfronts 2013: 'Modern Family' Takes Manhattan
Twentieth Television and the cast of ABC's hit sitcom, Modern
Family, feted advertisers in Manhattan on Monday night as Twentieth kicked
off ad sales for the show, which is heading into broadcast and cable
syndication this fall.
Joe Oulvey, Twentieth's head of ad sales, introduced the
show's creator and co-executive producer, Steve Levitan. Part of Oulvey's pitch
to advertisers centers on Modern Family's appeal to the entire family,
with three generations and different kinds of families represented.
Addressing the crowd, Levitan encouraged advertisers to come
up and chat and even solicited ideas: "Since we're at 96 episodes already,
if you have any story ideas, I would love to hear them!" Levitan said.
Braving a spring snow storm, Modern Family cast
members Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler
Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, and Sarah Hyland came out to mix and mingle at
Gary's Loft in Midtown.
