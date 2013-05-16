Upfronts 2013: Jennifer Lopez Named NuvoTV Chief Creative Officer
The first order of business for NuvoTV, the English-language
network targeting Hispanics, is to bring awareness to its brand. To do that,
it has appointed Jennifer Lopez as its chief creative officer, the
network announced at its upfront presentation on Wednesday in New York.
Lopez, who signed on as a creative partner in September
2012, will also be the subject of a 90-minute biography special to air
exclusively on the network. Lopez's production company Nuyorican Productions
will produce, with Lopez as executive producer.
Among NuvoTV's other new series are three docuseries in Gotta Dance, which follows the lives of
backup dancers on the road with Lopez; Rodney's
Joy, about music producer Rodney Jerkins and wife and former pop star Joy
Enriquez; and Oribe, following the
Cuban-American celebrity hairstylist.
Television personality Mario Lopez-who works with other Hispanic
networks such as MundoFox -- will return for his interview series Mario Lopez: One on One.
The network has also partnered with LEG Productions to
produce 30 hours of comedy over the next year.
"This upfront marks just the beginning of our aggressive
plan to take NuvoTV's programming and marketing to the next level," NuvoTV CEO
Michael Schwimmer said. "Our partnership with Jennifer Lopez, combined with
greater network awareness and programming investments, boosts our leadership in
this critical category of Latino entertainment and provides advertisers with a
more modern, innovative approach to the U.S. Latino audience."
